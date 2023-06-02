A beachgoer in Devon was saved from drowning after becoming trapped in sand.

Emergency services were called to Exmouth Beach in the afternoon on 1 June to reports of a person becoming stuck.

Crews, including the RNLI, worked alongside members of the public to save the person from drowning as the tide came in.

The rescue mission prompted a plea from the South Sevon Coastguard, Drew Parkinson.

"Please don’t dig deep holes in sand due to risk of collapse", he said.

"Thanks to the fast response of lifeguards and the public, the person was recovered without serious injury and passed into the care of ambulance."

He added that people should report any coastal emergencies to the HM coastguard, by calling 999.