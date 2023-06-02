There are "severe" delays on the M5 northbound as thousands of people head home from half-term breaks in the South West.

Drivers are facing 60 miles of delays, with queues starting at J28 for Collumpton and do not ease until J16 for the Almondsbury Interchange.

Travel time between the two junctions is around two hours.

The worst patch of traffic is between J26 for Wellington and J17 for Cribbs Causeway, with traffic monitoring service Inrix describing delays as "severe".

More to follow.