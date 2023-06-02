Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report.

A fly fishing guide on the River Wye says he has lost thousands of pounds in bookings this season - due to a lack of salmon caused by pollution in the water.

Nathan Jubb has been fishing on the river for more than 40 years - but he's now cancelling trips, because of the impact of farming and sewage.

He said it was the result of algae blooms by caused by pollution from farmers' fields and sewage.

Nathan said: "Every time you have to cancel a day, that's a day lost, but when it goes into weeks and months, you've got to put some pennies by, just to cover you through these months."

He added: "It's gone from being a crystal clear river, full of fish life and invertebrates and birds, to a very poor showing of everything now."

This week, Natural England downgraded the river status from "recovering" to "declining".

The Environment Agency released a statement after news broke that the River Wye had been downgraded.

A spokesman said: "The River Wye is a beautiful and important part of our landscape, natural resources and community wellbeing.

"That is why we are working with partners to implement solutions to tackle phosphate levels.

"This includes offering advice to farmers on measures to reduce the impact of their activities, increased monitoring of the benefits of these measures, and research to better understand how the phosphate already in the soil is lost to the river.

"All alongside increasing our regulatory farm visits. We do accept though that more is needed.

"Just this week, the Environment Secretary held a roundtable with the Environment Agency, Natural England, local farmers, environment groups and others to discuss future actions and innovations to restore the River Wye."

Minette Batters, head of the National Farmer's Union, has argued that we must all take some responsibility.

She said: "For farmers, nothing matters more than water quality. We really do want to make sure our waters are clean and water quality is absolutely paramount.

"But I think we've got to accept that the current model is broken. We've got to be able to trace those pollutants.

"It isn't just about agriculture, there are obviously big challenges with sewerage getting into our watercourses."

