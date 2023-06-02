Homes in Plympton were evacuated after suspected military grenades were discovered at a property.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene at around 8.30am this morning (2 June).

A 50m cordon was put in place and residents within the vicinity were evacuated whilst police and the bomb squad carried out investigations.

In a statement, the force said: " The EOD team have attended and all items have been deemed non-viable and have been removed.

"The cordon has now been removed and residents have since been allowed back to their properties."