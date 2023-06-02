A bomb hoaxer who caused a pub and street to be evacuated in Bristol has been jailed.

Michael Casey from Bedminster first called police in October claiming to have left three explosive devices at a pub in Bedminster.

Avon & Somerset Police attended the scene to evacuate the area and put in place a 50m cordon while specialists searched for the devices.

Casey also admitted to carrying out a similar offence on 3 November, whilst he was on remand in prison.

The police operation lasted for almost nine hours and saw both the pub and nearby properties evacuated.

The 40-year-old was sentenced for both offences at Bristol Crown Court today (2 June) receiving a term of three years and four months. Half of Casey’s sentence will be served in prison, while the remainder will be on licence.

DC Jordan Pearce worked on the case and said: “The incident in Bedminster had a significant impact on people and businesses that day and caused a great deal of stress.

“His (Casey’s) reckless and foolish actions resulted in a significant amount of police time and resources being diverted to this incident and he had no thought for other people who may have been in need of our help at the same time.”