A man has admitted masturbating in public and shouting intimidating comments at women in Stroud.

Simon Clifford Jones, 42, from Nailsworth appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court last month where he admitted to two public order offences and outraging public decency.

He made a second appearance in court last week where he plead guilty to a further count of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, specifically by masturbating in a public place.

Jones was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order following the incidents.

One of the instances happened along the canal path near to Dr Newton's Way Credit: Google Maps

The first occurrence took place on 17th July last year, when he shouted frightening and sexual comments at a woman along a canal path near Dr Newton’s Way. Four days later, Jones made similar comments to a woman on a cycle track next to Selsley Hill in Dudbridge.

For those two incidents, Jones received a community order with a requirement to work 105 hours of unpaid work, participate in rehabilitation activity, pay £114 to fund victim services and pay costs of £165 to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The third incident took place in February this year on a public footway near Dr Newton’s Way where two people reported seeing a man masturbating in the middle of the path.

Jones was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 to the CPS and £32 to fund victim services.

DC Jon Furse said: "Jones' actions and comments were frightening for the victims, and his behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"We sought a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) earlier this year, as the residents of Stroud should be able to freely walk wherever they want without fear they will be subjected to vile language and intimidating behaviour.

"The SHPO specifically prohibits Jones from going to the canal path adjacent to Dr Newton's Way, the cycle path adjacent to Selsley Hill, and Woodchester Park. It also prohibits Jones from exposing his genitals in public for any reason, including to urinate.

"This order allows us to take quick and robust action. Anyone who witnesses a breach is asked to call police immediately by dialling 999."