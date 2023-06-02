Detectives are appealing for information as they continue to investigate the death of a woman in Plymouth.

A warrant of further detention has been granted by Plymouth Magistrates’ Court, allowing officers to detain the suspect in custody for a further 36 hours.

Devon and Cornwall Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Colwill Road, Plymouth, at around 1.20am on Wednesday 31 May.

Following initial enquiries, officers attended later that morning and found a 58-year-old woman deceased at the scene.

Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death and formal identification is yet to take place.

A cordon remains in place at the scene.

Members of the public will also see local officers and Police Community Support Officers undertaking high-visibility patrols in the area for the next few days to provide added reassurance.

At this time, a 32-year-old man from Plymouth remains in police custody on suspicion of murder. It is believed he was known to the victim.

If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 42 of 31/5/23.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling freephone 0800 555111.