Play Brightcove video

Watch the full interview with happiness consultant Carly Cannings.

A Bristol mum went from being a high flying solicitor to a "happiness consultant" after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Carly Cannings' daughter was only six weeks old when she received the shock diagnosis in 2018. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune condition affecting joints.

Carly said: "I went on my own journey with my mindset and my happiness so I had to do a lot of work to really start to reframe my illness and see it as something positive and that's really what spurred me on to set up The Happy Business School."

She wants bosses to see the true value of helping people be happier at work and said this would lead to improved performance in many areas - from productivity and resilience to creativity and analytical ability.

Carly's top tips for happiness:

Social connections - bonds and relationships with others. Investing in those around you, particularly in the workplace.

Stress management - take a step back and look at what is within your control and focus on those things.

Ask yourself 'What's one thing I can do to improve the situation?'

She says "if businesses want to attract and retain the best people, they need to look after employees.

"Recruitment is expensive so by looking after employees you are investing in your business."