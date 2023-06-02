A register office in Bristol city centre has been targeted in a series of incidents.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating seven incidents which have seen the windows of the Bristol Register Office on Corn Street smashed or damaged.

Police say the most recent incident took place sometime overnight between Tuesday 30 May and Wednesday 31 May.

Patrols have been conducted in the area following the reported offences. A picture of a man officers want to speak to about the incidents has been released.

People are appealing to identify this man Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

The man in the image is described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, around 5ft 10ins, with a beard. In the footage he’s also seen riding a bicycle.

Avon and Somerset Police said in an appeal: "If you recognise the man, or have any information which could help us identify him, please contact us on 101.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223117321, or complete our online appeals form."