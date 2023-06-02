A teenage girl suffered two black eyes and cuts after an "unprovoked attack" at a fair in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation after the assault at the Shepton Mallet Fair on Cannard's Grave Road on 22 April.

A spokesperson for the force said: " The attack reportedly took place at around 7:30pm and was carried out by two other teenage girls.

"The victim, 14, did not require hospital treatment for her injuries."

Investigating officers are now appealing to anyone with information. They are particularly keen to hear from a woman who helped the victim after the attack.

The good Samaritan is said to be in her 30s, approximately 5ft 3ins tall and has dark brown hair.

The spokesperson added: "Officers are looking for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident which could aid the investigation.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223093581, or complete our online appeals form."