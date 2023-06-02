A victim of an unprovoked assault in Exeter has been left with head injuries.

It happened in the Guildhall near to the entrance of the Brewdog bar just after midnight on Sunday 26 March.

It was reported that the victim was injured after being punched in the face.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released pictures of a male they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The force believes he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information should call police with on 101, or via their website, quoting reference number 50230069510.