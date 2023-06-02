An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage girl from Cornwall.

14-year-old Katie Clemenston was last seen in the area of Bodmin on Tuesday 30 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police would like anyone who may have seen Katie to get in contact.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Katie is described as a white female, 5ft 10in, of slim build and has mousy shoulder length hair.

"She may be wearing a grey hood, black puffer coat, black leggings and white Nike trainers."

Police urge anyone who has seen Katie, or have any information on her whereabouts, to call 999 immediately and quote the log number 1078 of 30 May 2023.