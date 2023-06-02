A victim was robbed at knifepoint in a Bristol park, prompting a police appeal for information.

Avon and Somerset Police say the attack happened at around 12.45am on Sunday 14 May, while they were walking through Riverside Park in Easton.

The victim was approached by two strangers who threatened them with a knife before making off with the their wallet, police say.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are appealing for any witnesses, especially a member of the public who was in the area on a push bike at the time of the incident.

"If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference 5223111650."