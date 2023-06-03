The A39 dual carriageway in Cornwall is blocked both ways after a tractor shed its load.

Live traffic and travel monitoring service Inrix is reporting the A39 at Indian Queens is partially blocked in both directions and traffic is moving slowly as a result.

It has happened between the A392, Halloon Roundabout, and the A30, Indian Queens.

Inrix says: "A39 in both directions blocked, slow traffic due to shed load of rubble between A392 (Halloon Roundabout) and A30 (Indian Queens). A tractor has shed its load across both sides of the road."

AA traffic maps show very slow traffic along the A39 as well as adjoining routes, including St Francis Road, as motorists look to avoid the ongoing incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for further information.

This blog will be updated with information.