A man who was found with stab wounds in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol on Wednesday night has been released from hospital. The injured man, who is in his thirties, was discovered in Woodmead Gardens, Hartcliffe.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has been discharged to recover at home.On Wednesday night Avon and Somerset police officers arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a man, 20, on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have both have since been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.If you saw what happened or have any other information, dashcam, doorbell or other footage which could help the ongoing police investigation, you are being urged to call 101 and give the reference 5223127608.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online.