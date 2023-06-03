Officers say they are "concerned" for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing from Dorchester.

Kari Ranson, who is 16, was last seen in the area on the afternoon of Friday 26 May.

She is described as being five feet four inches tall and of slim build with brown / red long hair.

Kari was last seen wearing a grey fleece, black crop top, black Nike Pro leggings and black and red Nike Air Force trainers and she was carrying a River Island shopping bag.

Inspector Wes Green, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Kari’s welfare and are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and locate her and make sure she is all right.

“We believe she may have travelled to the Weymouth and Yeovil areas and may have been using the train network locally.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding Kari’s whereabouts to please contact us.

“I would also like to issue this message to Kari if you see our appeal – please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are. We just want to check that you are OK.”