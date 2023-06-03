Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report

Money confiscated from criminals has been awarded to an isolated village in West Cornwall to help pay for their community hub.

The Nancegollan village hall's community cafe has been described as a 'lifeline' for many retired regulars.

It has almost tripled the number of people coming its community café since it first opened in August, initially welcoming twenty to their first session but this week nearly 60people stopped by in one day.

Alison Thornton, one of the trustees at the hall says the membership "sort of snowballed".

"People were coming in from the village, some who were neighbours but didn't really know each other, and some who were quite lonely."

Sonja Bright, trustee and events organiser of Nancegollan Village Hall, says the some people in the village can feel isolated.

“It’s a beautiful rural village which has limited public transport connections, so we wanted to use the community hall as a warm hub, with costs increasing and especially after Covid made people increasingly isolated, as we knew some people who hadn’t been out for years and that they might be struggling."

A pot of £20,000 is being allocated to police for community groups and clubs in Cornwall and Isles and Scilly through the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The act was created to deprive criminals of financially benefiting from their crimes. It gives police the power to invest into community projects.

A grant of £500 has been given by Devon and Cornwall Police to the trustees to help them improve their kitchen facilities.

Families who've just moved into the Nancegollan community say the café community has been so welcoming Credit: ITV News

PSCO Julia Berry recommended the café put an application in because of "the amazing work they are doing for their community".

She said: "I visited the community café to share advice and meet people and I was inspired by what they were doing.

"I asked what they were looking to achieve and whether additional funding might be useful, and they mentioned they wanted to be able to cook in the venue and that new kitchen equipment would be useful."

“I’m thrilled the funding application was approved and delighted that I have been able to make a difference to the community café. Since the pandemic many community groups in rural areas have struggled to reform but the volunteers at this café have been amazing getting it off the ground and open to all members of the community especially in this time of austerity where many people are finding it difficult to make ends meet.”

Nancegollan is not a community with a lot of crime but it is one that's benefiting from criminals who've been caught Credit: ITV News

Many of people who have lived in the villages between Camborne and Helston for decades say they've met so new people in the past few months thanks to the café.

Australians Paul and Sharon even popped into the community café while housesitting for friends in the village.

"[They] were telling us about the community and said they're such a friendly local community village that we thought we had to come and try it. They say its definitely worth coming down on a Thursday morning to meet everyone."

Amanda Back says she moved to the area four years ago and says the new café is "vital" for the older community.

"You might wave and then go on your way. But actually, what's going on behind that closed door? Are they on their own? Are they lonely? And this has been great. They're just keeping tabs on people. Irene and Sonia, who set the café up are so community minded. And without them, it wouldn't have happened."