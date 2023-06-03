Play Brightcove video

Watch the Red Arrows take to the skies.

The Red Arrows roared over the skies in Paignton today to headline the first day of the 2023 English Riviera Air Show

The event in Torbay sees a wide-range of aircraft on display over the seafront for two days of aerobatics.

Sunny weather saw huge crowds turn out for displays from the Red Arrows as well as Battle of Britain Memorial flights and a parachute display team.

A full schedule of what to expect tomorrow can be found here.