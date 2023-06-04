'I've never seen anything like it' - Torbay Air Show in pictures

Play Brightcove video

Reporter Richard Lawrence at the Riviera Air Show.

Thousands of people, locals and tourists alike, have turned out to the Torbay Air Show.

The Sunday line-up starts at 1pm, with the Red Arrows set to finish at 5pm.

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team marked the official opening on day one.

The parachute team landed on the beach. Credit: The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team

Sunny weather saw huge crowds watch displays from the Red Arrows.

The Red Arrows closed the show.

Their trademark colourful smoke can be seen as the planes fly in formation. Credit: BPM Media

Among the other highlights were the British memorial flight by the last Hurricane ever made in 1944, with a Spitfire in D-Day stripes.

The Spitfire with D-Day stripes.

The event costs the council £250,000.

With questions remaining over its future, people spoke of how special it is for the community.

One said: "Just fabulous, it's just what Torbay needs. Look at the crowds, everyone having fun. Look at all the families and everything."

Another commented: "On a day like this we've been blessed today. It's been a great air show. The last one, I've never seen anything like it in my life, what an airshow that was."

English Riviera Airshow Display Programme - Sunday

13:00 – 14:30

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team: This is one of the country’s top display teams, made up of hugely experienced parachutists from The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Avro Lancaster, Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire)

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is a symbol of the Royal Air Force’s finest hour. The Hurricane, Lancaster and Spitfire are three of the most iconic aircraft in world aviation history.

Fun and sparkle is another part of the air show.

OV-10 Bronco

Bronco Demo Team was formed in 2010 by a group of OV-10 Bronco enthusiasts to maintain a living memory of this significant historic airplane.

Yakovlev Yak 50

This aircraft was designed in the Soviet Union (first flown in 1973) for one thing only – to win aerobatic competitions, especially on the international stage.

BAC Strikemaster

Flown by Mark Petrie, the BAC Strikemaster light attack aircraft is an English Riviera Airshow favourite.

Thousands of people have flocked to the event.

15:00 – 17:00

Jet Pitts S2S

The Jet Pitts is based on the Pitts S2S and designed to enhance the performance and entertain at Airshows. The initial concept was borne after an informal chat with Eddie, who designed the Jet Waco and Yak 110.

The Black Cats

The Black Cats are an exciting helicopter display team who thrill audiences at air shows with their dynamic flying displays in Wildcat helicopters. The Team started in 2001 as the ‘Lynx Pair’ and have been the first official Royal Navy flying display team since the ‘Sharks’ disbanded in the mid-1990s.

Westland Wasp

The Westland Wasp is a small 1960s British turbine powered, shipboard anti-submarine helicopter.

Fairey Swordfish

The Fairey Swordfish, the legendary ‘Stringbag’, was a Torpedo Spotter Reconnaissance biplane dive-bomber that went into service with the Fleet Air Arm pre-war in 1936.

People on the lookout for their favourite planes.

Team Raven

Team Raven is a formation aerobatic display team flying self-build RV8 aircraft, painting shapes across the skies in their wake.

Supermarine Seafire XVII

The Seafire is the naval version of the most famous of all British aircraft the Spitfire, modified to operate from aircraft carriers during the Second World War.

RAF Red Arrows

The iconic Red Arrows return to the English Riviera Airshow to wow crowds with breath-taking formations and their signature red, white and blue smoke trails.