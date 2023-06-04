Man charged with attempted rape of teenager in Salisbury
A man has been charged with attempted rape and possession of a bladed article after a teenage girl was assaulted in Salisbury.
It happened in the Mill Lane Area of Stratford Sub Castle on Thursday, 1 June.
William Thomas, 28, of Macklin Road, has been charged with attempted rape, committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm with the intent to commit a sexual offence and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Salisbury Magistrates Court tomorrow.