A man has been charged with murder following the death of 58-year-old Debra Cantrell in Plymouth.

Officers were called to a property in Colwill Road on 31 May following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

32-year-old Callum Thomas of no fixed abode, Plymouth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police at the scene.

It is believed that they were known to each other.

Debra’s family said: “The family are grieving their loss and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”