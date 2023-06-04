A man who is believed to have been 'upset' when he was last seen has gone missing in Weymouth.

Bob Appleton, who is 69 years old, was last seen in Spring Avenue at around 7pm on Saturday, 3 June.

He is described as five feet six inches tall, of slight build and with short white/greyish hair. He walks slightly crouched over and is wearing a grey polo shirt with a black long-sleeve top underneath and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Inspector Steve Hughes, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe Bob was upset when he was last seen and his family has not heard from him since.

“We have been making a number of enquiries overnight trying to establish where he might have gone, but we have so far been unsuccessful.

“I am hoping that somebody may have seen Bob and can help us find him.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Bob's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police or by calling 101, quoting incident number 04:71.