This year's Glastonbury Festival is still three weeks away, but it's already sparked some controversy.

When Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John were confirmed as the festival's main headliners, people were quick to criticise that they were all men.

In an interview with The Guardian, organiser Emily Eavis said festivals are struggling with a lack of viable female headliners due to a "pipeline problem".

She said Guns N' Roses were booked when a female headliner pulled out due to a change in touring plans. Glastonbury Festival says they have joint headline billing with US star Lizzo, who will open for them.

But how many female headliners have previously headlined Glastonbury Festival? Here's the list...

Billie Eilish - 2022

Billie Eilish performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish made history when she closed the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of the festival in 2022 by becoming its youngest-ever headliner at 20 years old.

She used her performance to speak about women's rights, protesting abortion laws in the US.

Her performance came shortly after the US court decided to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide.

She said: “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”

Near the end of her set, she admitted she felt “so undeserving” of this opportunity as she thanked the festival and the fans for having her.

She added: “I am so honoured to be here among all of you and all the incredible artists and the history of this festival.”

Adele - 2016

Adele headlined the festival for the first and only time in 2016. Credit: PA

She may be known for her slow, emotive songs but Adele proved there's a place at Glastonbury for her type of music.

During her set, she said: “I’m sure you’re aware that I don’t really have many upbeat happy songs which I think is why a lot of people moaned about me coming tonight but f*** you, you’re obviously not watching so whatever.”

Adele's voice wowed fans from start to finish - and the star appeared to be having the time of her life on stage. She described being on the Pyramid Stage as "mad" and "the best f****** moment" of her life - so it was no surprise she easily won crowds over with her charm offensive.

Florence and The Machine - 2015

Florence and The Machine at Glastonbury 2015. Credit: PA

Florence and The Machine were not initially booked into the headline slot, but they were bumped up the line-up when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg and the band was forced to pull out. The Foo Fighters later headlined in 2017.

During the performance, Florence Welch proved herself as a more than worthy headliner performing like a true rock star. She repeatedly went into the crowd, much to the annoyance of security, and famously took her top off and ran around the stage in her bra and trousers.

She gave an energetic and memorable performance on the Pyramid Stage and had the audience in the palm of her hand from start to finish.

Beyonce - 2011

Beyonce was rumoured to headline again in 2023, but her name never appeared on the line-up. Credit: PA

In 2011, Beyonce became the first solo female artist to be booked to headline the festival since Sinead O'Connor in 1990.

She closed out the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday of the 2011 festival, just three years after her husband Jay Z's controversial booking.

Dressed in gold sequins, Beyonce rose from the stage surrounded by fireworks before performing 90 minutes of her classic hits to perfect dance routines.

Organiser Emily Eavis said she spent years trying to book the icon, only to miss the performance because her 10-week-old son had to be taken to hospital.

She watched it on TV and later said she was "so happy" to see Beyonce's performance going down so well.

Kylie Minogue - had to pull out in 2005

Kylie Minogue delivered an emotional performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2019. Credit: PA

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue was booked to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2005 but she had to pull out after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She eventually got her moment on the Pyramid Stage in 2019 when she played the 'legends' slot on Sunday afternoon.

She was joined by special guests Chris Martin and Nick Cave, with her set becoming the most-watched in Glastonbury history.

In an interview with You magazine, she later said: " What it actually felt like was this massive acknowledgement of me as a performer. And for the first time in my life, I accepted that and I just cried."

Taylor Swift - booked for cancelled 2020 festival

The singer is currently on her Eras tour in the US. Credit: Taylor Swift/Glastonbury Festival

Taylor Swift was booked to close the festival in 2020 when she was booked for the Sunday headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Announcing the show in December 2019, she wrote: "I ’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary."

However a few months later, as the world was navigating the coronavirus pandemic, organisers had to cancel the 2020 festival entirely. The following year's festival was also cancelled before it returned in 2022 with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kenrick Lamar headlining.

While Taylor Swift is yet to release international dates for her Era's tour, fans are already hoping she may appear on the Glastonbury Festival line-up for 2024.