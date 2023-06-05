Residents in Bristol have been evacuated from their homes after a huge fire broke out at a disused building.

Avon Fire and Rescue crews were called at around 7:50pm on Sunday 4 June to reports of a blaze in the old Cooperative FuneralCare building near Church Road in Redfield.

The fire service said they arrived to find the building "well alight".

Plumes of smoke could be seen across the city throughout the night, as fire crews tried to put out the flames.

Watch the fire take hold on the roof of the disused building

A number of residents in Church Road and the nearby Heber Street were evacuated as a precaution, Avon and Somerset Police say.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A420 Church Road, which remains closed in both directions.

Local people are being told to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire has now been "contained" and there are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known.