One man has been left with a broken jaw and another has suffered two black eyes after an attack in a Wiltshire pub.

The assault happened at around 9.20pm on 28 May at The Wheatsheaf in Calne.

The two men in their 30s sustained the injuries after a fight at the pub which is on Curzon Street.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "A disorder broke out at the venue and two men aged in their 30s were injured.

"One sustained a broken jaw which will require surgery and another man sustained two black eyes.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the pub on the evening of May 28 who can help with our enquiries."