Men threatened Lidl staff with bike chain during Bristol robbery

CCTV images have been released of two men police want to speak to over the theft at a Bristol supermarket.

The incident happened around 10.15am on 18 May at the Lidl in Bath Road, Brislington.

Avon and Somerset Police said the men were challenged by staff when security alarms sounded and the pair made verbal threats. One of them threatened staff with a metal bike chain before the duo fled the scene.

Now police have released CCTV images of two men they want to talk to in connection with the investigation and would ask anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

One man is seen wearing a black cap, cream hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers, glasses and a grey rucksack.

Do you recognise this man? Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The other is wearing a dark grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, black trainers, glasses and has a black rucksack with him.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223115455.