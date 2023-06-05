A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after being hit by a van in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds.

Police were called to High Street after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a white van near to Corder's Lane at about 2pm on Thursday 1 June.

The pedestrian was treated for leg injuries and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

But the driver of the van had continued their journey and had not stopped to check on the pedestrian.

Gloucestershire Police is now urging the driver to get in contact and to give an account of what happened.

The force is also urging anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have footage to speak to police.

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the officers investigation are urged to contact them via the force's online form and by quoting incident 251 of 1 June.