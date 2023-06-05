A woman in her 70s died at the scene of a two-car crash in Devon at the weekend.

The incident happened on the B3230 at Muddiford, near Barnstaple, at around 3.40pm on Sunday 4 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a 70-year-old woman who was driving one of the vehicles involved died at the scene.

The force is still trying to locate and inform her next of kin.

A 37-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He remains in custody.

The road was closed in both directions while the scene was examined by specialist forensic collision investigators.

Police are appealing for any witnesses that have not already been spoken to that may have seen the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact police.

Anyone with information which may help can report it to police online, or call 101, quoting log 633 04/06/23.