A teenage boy had to be taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to Whaddon Road, close to The Cornerstone Centre, shortly before 1.55am on Sunday 4 June.

The boy was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with a serious leg injury. It isn't deemed to be life-threatening.

The offender is believed to have left the area along Whaddon Road and towards Prestbury Road.

The Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Team is conducting reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days.

Investigating officers have been conducting enquiries and are now asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in contact.

Information can be provided to police online and quoting incident 57 of 4 June.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.