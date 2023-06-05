A "passionate" and "influential" former leader of Plymouth City Council has died.

Former Conservative councillor Vivien Pengelly passed away on Friday following a long illness.

Politicians from all parties have paid tribute to her.

Vivien Pengelly was a keen supporter of Plymouth Argyle. Credit: Plymouth Live

Labour MP Luke Pollard said: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Cllr Vivien Pengelly.

"Differing politics didn't stop her from being warm and approachable to me. Her passion for Argyle and our city will be remembered."

Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, Johnny Mercer, said: "Her legacy can be seen across Plymouth in some of our most important projects like the Life Centre."

Current council leader Tudor Evans added: "She has been so influential in Plymouth politics and civic life for so long, it's hard to imagine the council without her."

Cllr Mark Shayer, current Lord Mayor, said: "Vivien was an important force in political life in Plymouth for many years and was loved and respected by so many people across the city. She will be sorely missed.

"Vivien leaves a strong legacy in Plymouth. She led the council during a critical period and her enthusiasm and determination helped deliver positive change to the council and to the city, not least with the development of the Plymouth Life Centre, a project which she was passionate about.”

Vivien first became a city councillor in May 1989.

She was leader of the council between 2007 and 2012, and served as Lord Mayor between 2013 and 2014.

Cllr Andrew Lugger, Conservative group leader, said: "We are all greatly saddened by this news and her loss will be deeply felt by the many people that knew and loved her.

"Vivien was well-liked and respected across the political spectrum and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her and worked with her."