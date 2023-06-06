Play Brightcove video

Watch Claire Manning's report

A schoolboy from Devon not only reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent but then performed with Queen legend Brian May.

Harry Churchill, from Bovey Tracey, reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent last week but missed out on a place the final.

Talking about the experience, Harry said: “Everyone was so nice, it was such a brilliant experience to have.”

However, Harry as he ended up performing with Queen guitarist Brian May at the London Palladium on the day of the show's final.

Harry made it to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent

May surprised Harry on a video call and invited him to perform after seeing him on the ITV talent show.

Harry said: “It was a dream come true. It was just the most crazy, mad evening of my whole entire life. All my heroes in one evening and I was playing with them.”

As a takeaway of the evening, May gave Harry a sixpence as that’s what he uses as a guitar pick.

Harry said: “That’s pretty unique and cool about him. He was just so kind and told me to enjoy it all.”