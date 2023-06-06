Speculation is rising over whether the Foo Fighters will be performing at Worthy Farm this year.

When the full line-up was released, an 'unknown' band called The Churnups were revealed as taking the 6.30pm slot on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Fans were quick to point out no such band exists.

People were convinced Pulp would take the slot but now there is speculation Foo Fighters will surprise festival-goers after a 'thank you note' was posted on the band's social media accounts.

In it, frontman Dave Grohl used the phrase "churning up" emotions.

The full note from the Foo Fighters

"Hey,

"It's been a while.

"Now that we're returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us.

"Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy.

"But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together.

"Because we've always done this together.

"Time and time again.

"See you soon"

If speculations are true, it will be the second year in a row Dave Grohl has appeared on the Pyramid Stage, after joining Sir Paul McCartney as a special guest in 2022. It was the first time the musician had appeared on stage since the death of the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band headlined the festival in 2017, having had to pull out two years before when Dave Grohl broke his leg. They were replaced by Florence and The Machine.