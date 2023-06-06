A dog being cared for at a Bristol animal rescue centre after having a tough start in life has had to have both eyes removed due to an infection.

Maddie, a French bulldog, was featured on ITV News West Country as part of Kylie's Pet Project.

She had already had one eye removed but it was hoped she would find a new home and get used to her surroundings before the second had to be operated on.

Due to an infection, her remaining eye had to be removed earlier than planned.

Despite this, staff at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre are confident she will make a full recovery and find her forever home.

Gina Jones, from the centre, says she has recovered well and is starting to get used to being blind.

"Her eye was severely infected and our vets felt it would be detrimental to her health and wellbeing to leave it much longer," she added.

Find out more about Maddie the French bulldog below

Play Brightcove video

"She has an expert team of vets and animal carers around her who are offering her all the support she needs and the vet says she will still be able to have a good quality of life in the longer term, once she has settled into the right home."

Since Maddie featured on ITV News West Country, the centre says it has had two inquiries it is following up on.

"With any luck one of these two will be the right home for her," Gina said.