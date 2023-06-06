A Cornish man and his dog have been rescued after they got stuck on an unstable cliff face down at Trevose Head.

Rescuers said the man was spotted by a member of the public "clinging on" about 40ft down the 150ft long cliff on Sunday 4 June.

After confirming the location of the man with the help of the lifeguards and lifeboat, a cliff rescue was initiated by the coastguard teams.

A rescue technician was lowered down before the dog owner was made safe while the dog was lowered down the cliff and handed over to the lifeboat crew.

The technician then ascended the cliff back up to the owner, before taking him back down the cliff to the safety of the lifeboat.

The man (bottom right) was stuck 40ft down the cliff. Credit: Newquay coastguard

A spokesperson for the Newquay coastguard search and rescue team said: "Both dog and owner were transported back to Padstow lifeboat station by the lifeboat whilst the technician was safely recovered back to the top of the cliff.

"Thankfully no one was harmed during the course of the operation, a great example of a successful multi-agency rescue.

"If you see someone in difficulty along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. Stay safe."