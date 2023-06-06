Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked by group on Bristol harbourside
A man has suffered a fractured skull after being attacked by a group in Bristol, police say.
The victim was walking with a woman in the Wapping Road area of the city at around 11.40pm on 20 May when he was shouted at by a group and then punched to the ground.
The man, in his 30s, is now in hospital undergoing treatment for a fractured skull.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information following the attack.
The group involved "five or six young men", police say.
"The offenders were white, in their mid-twenties, and wearing black tracksuits.
"If you saw this incident, have any relevant footage, or can help us identify any of the group, please contact us."