A man has suffered a fractured skull after being attacked by a group in Bristol, police say.

The victim was walking with a woman in the Wapping Road area of the city at around 11.40pm on 20 May when he was shouted at by a group and then punched to the ground.

The man, in his 30s, is now in hospital undergoing treatment for a fractured skull.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information following the attack.

The group involved "five or six young men", police say.

"The offenders were white, in their mid-twenties, and wearing black tracksuits.

"If you saw this incident, have any relevant footage, or can help us identify any of the group, please contact us."