Watch Marina Jenkins' report

Children have returned to lessons eight days after a fire ravaged part of a North Somerset school.

A fire broke out at Yatton Infant School on Monday 29 May, tearing through Year One and Year Two classrooms.

As work to clear the damage and debris continues, the four classes affected are being taught at nearby schools until the end of term.

Two classes are at St Andrew’s School in Congresbury and another two are at Chestnut Park School down the road in Yatton, for the next six weeks.

One pupil said: "My mum drew me a heart so we could remember each other, in case I feel a bit shy at the new school."

Another said: "My next-door neighbour, Eva, goes to that school. So I'll have playtime with her.

"We got a bit upset about how the school was burnt but then I got really excited," a third added.

The school's headteacher Jo Keeble said she is "very proud" of how resilient her students have been.

"We've put so much work into ensuring that our children felt safe and comfortable," she said.

"We've got staff in both the new schools who are trained in wellbeing, so if there are children who are upset or who need that little bit of support, they'll be there to work with them.

"But I'm just so proud of everyone this morning, they were able to see that this is short-term thing and everything will be ok."

The fire spread throughout the school on Monday 29 May Credit: Yatton Infant School

Since the fire, the community of Yatton has rallied to support the school and students.

While the insurance will cover the rebuilding of the school, many extra, sentimental items were lost in the blaze.

From the local pub to the Yatton Schools Association (YSA), fundraisers have been set up to replace much-loved items, from library books and toys to decorations and classroom displays.

Hannah Cook, treasurer of the YSA, is coordinating the response. She said: "We want to add the sparkle back. The bits and pieces to the classrooms and helping the teachers with resources.

"Also things that are handmade, like the bags for the music department. They had the bags made by an ex-pupil in the past, but they were all lost in the fire.

"So it's been really nice to have the community come together and make the bags again so we can replace something a bit more personal."

People have been making worry worms for the children to take to their new schools. Credit: Bunnie Brooks

So far, more than £8,000 has been raised and headteacher Jo Keeble said she is "so grateful" and "overwhelmed" by the generosity shown.

She also added her thanks to St Andrew's and Chestnut Park School for taking in her students in a time of need.

Temporary classrooms will be built over the summer holidays so that all year groups can be taught onsite from September.

The longer process of rebuilding the infant school will then begin. It is expected to take at least one year.

Jo Keeble said she hopes the new section of the school will reopen in September 2024.