People in Devon and Cornwall are being urged to make sure their barbecues are fully extinguished before throwing them away.

Crews in Cornwall have recently attended a number of fires caused by disposable barbecues being put in bins, including one in Falmouth which almost set a cafe alight which the bin was attached to.

The Falmouth business was said to be "minutes away" from going up in flames after a disposable BBQ caught alight in a bin. Credit: Swanpool Beach

Firefighters also attended bin fires last week at Marazion, near Penzance, and Newquay, which were caused by disposable barbecues.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue has also urged people to be vigilant when disposing of barbecues and litter due to a 'high risk of wildfires'.

The service says the dry and warm weather has increased the risk of wildfires.

It encouraged people to only use barbecues and campfires in designated areas and to always pick up litter to stop it from catching fire.