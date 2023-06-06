A woman has died two days after she suffered foot and leg injuries when she was hit by a car in Cheltenham.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the collision which happened on Friday 2 June at around 12pm in the Hester's Way area of the town.

Police were informed that the woman in her 60s had died on Sunday 4 June, two days after being struck by a white BMW 1 series near the corner of Bramley Road.

The driver of the BMW drove the woman home after the crash, before her family then took her to hospital.

After treatment, staff at Cheltenham General Hospital discharged her on 4 June, but she died at home two days later.

Gloucestershire Police officers have arrested a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Scotland, on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The force would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have footage that might help the investigation.

Any information that may be useful can be passed to the police by filling out their online form and quoting incident 482 of 4 June.