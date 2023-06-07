Play Brightcove video

Watch Grace Pascoe's report

A new Women and Children’s facility is set to be built in Cornwall following a multi-million pound government announcement.

Announcing the £291 million development at the Royal Cornwall hospital in Treliske, the development is the single biggest capital investment in healthcare in the county.

It's part of the governments 'New Hospital Programme' and will mean services for women and children - including maternity, neonatal and paediatric care - are all under one roof.

The new facility will become the new Main Entrance for the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Steve Williamson, Chief Executive of Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, said: “It's going to transform care for people relying on women and children's services.

"Over the next 18 months we’ve got a huge amount of prep to do. That building will start in 2025 and we’ll be opening in 2028."

Sally Brittain, Director of Midwifery at the trust, said: “The [current] environment is very old, quite small, quite dark, it’s challenged in terms of technology and this doesn’t give the patient experience that we want.”

Roberta Fuller, Head of Hospital Reconfiguration, said the new facilities will be “much better than what we can provide now”.

The building work starts in 2025, and the new site will be opening in 2028 in between and connecting to the existing Trelawney Wing and the Tower Block.