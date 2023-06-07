One person has been arrested as part of a police investigation into 'safeguarding concerns' at a nursery in Newton Abbot.

Grafton Childcare closed last month, just weeks after a damning Ofsted report.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are now investigating allegations surrounding the childcare centre.

A force spokesperson said: "Devon and Cornwall Police and partner agencies are investigating allegations that relate to safeguarding concerns at Grafton Childcare, Newton Abbot.

"One person has been arrested in connection to this matter and has since been released on bail with conditions until Wednesday 9 August."

In April, the nursery was deemed "inadequate" by Ofsted inspectors who found "ineffective" safeguarding arrangements, including hygiene concerns and children being 'left to cry'.

On 10 May, just two weeks after the inspection, manager and owner of Grafton Childcare Denise Tupman said she would be closing the nursery after 32 years.

Anyone who has information or further concerns, is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote the case reference 50230124535.