A car windscreen was smashed after a brick was dropped from a bridge over a motorway in Bristol during rush hour.

The incident happened at the pedestrian footbridge over Newfoundland Way on the M32 at around 5.45pm on Wednesday 31 May.

The brick smashed through the windscreen of a white Mini Cooper, hitting the steering wheel.

The victim attended A&E as a precaution but did not sustain any major injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information following the incident.

The force said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious, as the incident happened at rush hour.

"If you saw anything, or have dashcam footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223127461."