A driver has been arrested after trying to join the M5 while more than four times over the limit.

Police were called after the man was seen attempting to join the M5 Southbound at 30mph and "driving badly", at around 7:30am on Tuesday 6 June.

Officers from National Highways then pulled the vehicle over and found the driver was "drunk".

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man refused to carry out a breathalyser test properly on the roadside, to establish if he had drank alcohol before getting in his vehicle.

But when he did carry out a breathalyser test two and a half hours later in a police station, he was found to more than four times over the legal limit.

The test showed the driver still had 149 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is just 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The driver blew more than four times over the limit. Credit: @DC_NoExcuse

In a post from the force's No Excuse Twitter account, it said: "M5 Southbound: 999 call at 07:30am this morning reporting a car joining the motorway at 30mph + driving badly before stopping.

"[National Highways] stopped with the car + the driver was drunk. Driver arrested. In Custody, 2.5hrs later...he blew 149! Over 4x the legal limit! #NoExcuse"

Later adding that when officers had initially tried to take a reading, rather than hours later in custody, he "failed to co-operate at the roadside. He sucked the breath tube instead of blowing into it."