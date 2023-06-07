The Royal Cornwall Show is back this week and here’s everything you need to know.

The annual event, which is set to attract tens of thousands of people, will kick off from Thursday 8 June and run until Saturday 10 June. It's held at the Wadebridge Showground in north Cornwall.

Since the show was founded in Bodmin in 1793, it has transformed over the years to offer an ever-growing variety of attendees from food providers to wedding venues and artists or garden wares.

There’s more than 1,000 trade stands expected to attend this year. You can see the schedule for each day here.

Royal Cornwall Show is back for 2023 Credit: BDM Media

Timings

Gates open for ticket holders at 7am

Show opens to the public at 8.30am

Trade stands and exhibits close from 6.30pm

How much are tickets?

You can buy tickets, grandstand seats, memberships, camping pitches and vouchers for official catalogues and programmes online.

£22 for an adult. £5.50 for a child (free for under fours). There are family tickets available for £46.

Cheaper tickets are available for entry after 3.30pm (£11 per adult and £2.75 per child).

Parking

The showground has its own parking which will be signposted. If you follow road signs towards the grounds you will be directed by staff.

Stewards are on hand to help with parking and there is also parking for Blue Badge holders.

Will there be a royal visit?

No members of the royal family are expected to make a visit this year. King Charles made an official visit last year.

What is the weather looking like?

As of 7 June, the Met Office said all three days will be cloudy with sunny intervals. Highs of 23C on Thursday, 24C on Friday, and 21C on Friday. Keep up to date here.