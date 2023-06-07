Fears are growing in a Cornish mining town after a road hole appeared in an area known for subsidence.

Concerns were raised by Cornwall Council about subsidance in Bucklers Lane in St Austell.

Vice-chairman of Cornwall Council Jordan Rowse says he made National Highways aware of the problem, but the road surface has since given way.

A growing hole has appeared in the road over the past few days.

Councillors say they are worried there's the potential for a mineshaft to open up if nothing is done.

Cllr Rowse, who represents the Bethel and Holmbush areas of the town, has urged road users to take care.

He said: “This is a worrying situation, but one that is being monitored closely. It’s not the first time this has happened but when it does happen we need to ensure we act fast.

"I have been speaking to the team at highways on a regular basis and I have been assured this issue is in hand and a team will be out to sort it.

"In the meantime, I would urge road-users, walkers and cyclists to go careful when passing.”

In a Facebook post, he added: “We all know the history of the area with subsidence and shafts

Councillors have urged road users to take care

"Councillors were reminded of a tragic incident in the 1990s when a resident died when a mineshaft opened up on their property in the Boscoppa area."

Cornwall Council has confirmed that it has a works team scheduled to excavate the area next week, to identify the cause of the subsidence.