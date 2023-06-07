Four-day heat warning in place for South West of England 

A yellow alert for heat is in place for the South West over four days.

The alert, which is issued by the UK Health Security Agency and Met Office, is currently in place from 9am on Friday 9 June to 9am on Monday 12 June.

A yellow alert means that there will be an increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Here are the six regions included in the alert:

London

East Midlands

West Midlands

East of England

South East

South West

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.’’