A Wiltshire woman who regularly knocked on the doors of strangers and made up stories about her sick mother for money has been convicted of fraud.

Gemma Yates, 30, of Fairfield, Royal Wootton Bassett pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation at a hearing at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Thursday 25 May.

She was given a community order with conditions to comply with six months of drug rehabilitation. She is also required to pay compensation of £80.

On 21 March, Yates knocked on the front door of a property in Royal Wootton Bassett asking for taxi money to visit her mother in hospital. She received £80.

Between 30 December 2022 and 5 March 2023, Yates repeatedly visited another property in Royal Wootton Bassett.

On one occasion, she received £40 after visiting the property in floods of tears, stating that her mother was in intensive care.

On another visit, Yates convinced the victim to hand over their bank card and withdrew £20 in cash.

She was arrested and charged after being reported by the police.

Police Constable Lucy Wright from Wiltshire Police said: “Yates is a repeat offender who preyed on the victims’ generosity and kindness for her own gain.

“Her deceptive and fraudulent actions have had a significant impact on the community, particularly as many of her victims have been elderly.

“I’m pleased that she has been convicted of fraud and I would urge residents to continue to look out for neighbours and report any suspicious individuals approaching properties.”