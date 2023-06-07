A road in Tavistock is currently shut in both directions due to a police incident.

Old Exeter Road is closed from Barley Market Street to A386 Parkwood Road.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Town Mill Gardens just after 3am this morning (7 June) to reports of a man in distress.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers found the man with a head injury and he is currently being treated in hospital.

"Police remain on the scene while the investigation continues."

According to Inrix, the traffic and monitoring service: "Old Exeter Road in both directions closed due to police incident from Barley Market Street to A386 Parkwood Road."

