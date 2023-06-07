A trial date has been set for a man accused over a series of incidents involving someone wearing a black gimp suit.

Joshua Hunt is charged with two counts of affray, possession of a bladed article and outraging public decency after he was arrested last month.

One of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge relates to an incident in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, on 9 May.

The second affray charge relates to an incident in the same area on 7 May, while the outraging public decency charge relates to an incident in Cleeve on 25 October 2022.

Hunt, of Claverham, Somerset, spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 7 June.

The defendant, who wore a grey sweatshirt in the dock, did not enter any pleas to the four charges he faces.

Hunt, who was remanded into custody, will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on June 23.

A trial date has been set for 6 November.