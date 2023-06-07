A man from Gloucestershire has been jailed after he was found guilty of raping a woman he met on a dating app.

David Jones, 21, from Gloucester, appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday 6 June where he was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison.

The sentencing took place after a trial in April where Jones was found guilty of rape.

The court heard how Jones met his victim on Tinder in June 2020 before inviting her to his house to meet up.

The woman told Jones that she did not want to do anything more. Jones went on to rape the woman despite her telling him to stop and trying to push him away.

In a Victim's Personal Statement, the victim said: "David made me feel disgusting and used. I lost total confidence for months afterwards.

"It didn’t matter how many times I could scrub my body or wash my hair I felt totally vile.

"David has affected me in ways that have taken an extreme toll on my mental health as well as my family. I was a young, broken and fragile girl.

"My mum had to rebuild me as a person and teach me normal things. I became depressed for months and isolated myself.

" I was struggling to do basic tasks like taking care of myself and personal hygiene. I would cry all the time from flashbacks.

"I have finally found myself again and overcome this trauma to be a stronger woman and realised I’m a survivor and not a victim."

Detective Constable Laura Davies from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: “I would like to commend the bravery and resilience of the victim in this case.

"She showed great courage in coming forward and conducted herself with dignity in court in the absence of any remorse from the defendant."

Detective Inspector Rory Ainslie added: “The conviction of David Jones is the result of successful joined-up working from multiple agencies across the criminal justice system.

"Through this partnership approach, we are transforming the way that the CPS and police handle rape and sexual assault cases, and are working together to ensure that victims are supported throughout the prosecution process.

“I would also like to commend the victim in this case for coming forward and supporting the prosecution.

"She has described in very honest detail the impact that this horrific offence has had on her and her family.

"I am pleased to hear that she has spoken positively about the support she received during the investigation and prosecution, and I hope that this will encourage other victims of sexual offences to feel confident in reporting what happened to them, no matter how much time has passed since an offence took place."

Victim of a sexual assault can find more information on the support services available on the Gloucestershire Police website.

