Bristol Airport passengers have been faced with delays after an issue with the passport eGate system.

Holidaymakers were left angry after reportedly waiting around an hour at the electronic passport gate before their flight during the morning of 7 June.

One person described the scenes at the airport as "utter chaos" and said they waited nearly two hours in passport control after the gates were reportedly closed for 'scheduled maintenance’.

However a spokesperson from Bristol Airport told ITV News West Country that maximum queue times this morning "did not exceed 50 minutes".

Passport control and eGates are the responsibility of Border Force who have been contacted for a comment about the delays.

Another visitor who was at the airport on 6 June claims there were long delays to retrieve their luggage. They said that they were waiting for their suitcases after an hour of landing.

Bristol Airport apologised for the "above average" baggage delays. A spokesperson said: "We work closely with all business partners and airline handling agents to ensure staffing levels are sufficient to provide a good service to passengers.

"However, aircraft arriving off-schedule and staff shortages can impact on waiting times and service standards.

"We constantly review business partner resourcing across all areas and adapt plans to meet demand and build in resilience where possible.

“We appreciate the frustration experienced by customers currently and please be reassured our teams are working exceptionally hard to assist customers throughout the airport journey.”